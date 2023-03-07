Rock Island is seeking bids for a developer or historic preservationist, rather than a demolition crew, for Firehouse No. 5.

The historic fire station at Douglas Park recently was deemed too costly to rehabilitate. While city officials are standing firm on their unwillingness to pay for improvements, they are allowing time for others to come forward who may wish to invest.

A request for proposals indicates that rehab would have to be done in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior's standards for rehab of historic buildings. If a developer invests in the building, the city would not provide any financial assistance.

Upon completion of a rehab, the city would convey the building to the developer for $1.

The fire station has sentimental value to many as it is located at the site of the very first NFL game.

At the beginning of February, the city council was presented a bid from Valley Construction to demolish the station. City staff had recommended in August that it be torn down, saying the cost of renovations was not feasible, due to the extent of deterioration.

But at the February council meeting, council members voted to table the discussion to allow city staff and the public to further express opinions on the proposed demolition.

Bidders will be required to submit their proposals with proof of financing that demonstrates a financial capacity to undertake the project.

More information on submitting proposals is available on the city's website, www.rigov.org.