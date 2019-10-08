Hope Creek Care Center has been cited for three license violations by the Illinois Department of Public Health and fined $2,200 for patient neglect.
The county-owned nursing home, 4343 Kennedy Drive, was cited for an incident that occurred July 10 in which a patient was found on the floor after falling out of bed.
The patient suffered a laceration to the back of the head with "significant bleeding." Five staples were required to close the wound after the person was transported to a local emergency room for treatment, according to the IDPH incident report.
"Facility staff failed to implement fall precautions (floor mats) for one resident out of three residents reviewed for falls with injuries," the report states. "This failure resulted in resident falling on the floor after rolling out of bed and sustaining a head laceration which required closure with five staples."
The report states a certified nursing assistant (CNA) failed to place floor mats next to the patient's bed after assisting the patient into bed. As a result of the incident, the CNA was suspended from duties.
Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk was notified by certified mail of the citation Oct. 1.
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said during the Oct. 7 meeting of the county board's governance, health and administration committee that the county will be granted a 35% reduction in the fine if the county agrees to waive its right to a hearing and if the remaining 65% of the fine is paid within 10 days of the notice.
Hope Creek Interim Administrator Trudy Whittington could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Whittington was named interim administrator of Hope Creek Sept. 20, replacing Roger Herman. Whittington retired as the previous administrator in 2016 after 19 years with the county.
"I thought it was appropriate for me to be there and help keep the team together during this difficult transition," Whittington said after the GHA committee meeting Monday.
The county is currently in the process of selling Hope Creek at a list price of $19 million. Snider said Monday that the county has already received six serious inquiries about the facility.