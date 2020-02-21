Hope Creek residents, family members and employees concerned about Aperion

He said he visits his mother at Hope Creek every day. If her care starts to suffer if Aperion takes over, he will stop in twice a day to care for her himself. If things get bad enough, he will move her to another facility.

Dan Decker is upset with the county board. He doesn't think they allowed enough time for Hope Creek to be on the market and he's bothered by the low offer of $6 million.

"The Rock Island County board — they're not the sharpest tools in the shed," Dan Decker said. "When you're talking million-dollar purchases, it doesn't happen right away. There are 20 people on the books trying to move into Hope Creek, but they can't get in because they don't have it staffed correctly. It's mismanaged. The worst thing about it is the staffing.

"My mom has paid taxes to Rock Island County for more than 60 years," he said. "When you say anything about the zoo, nobody wants to talk about it. Animals are more important than people. Whoever voted to sell Hope Creek, that is their exit call from being on the board. If you can vote to get rid of elderly people who've paid taxes their whole life, there are enough people who can run against those board members."

