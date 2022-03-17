Housing, child care the biggest obstacles to growth, state director tells Quad-Cities

Iowa needs more housing and broadband and to address child care expenses to attract sorely needed workers to the state, a director of two state agencies told a Quad-Cities business audience on Thursday.

Debi Durham leads the state's Iowa Finance Authority, which handles programs for rental and mortgage assistance, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which administers state and federal grant programs aimed at business development and community infrastructure.

Iowa has almost twice as many job openings as unemployed people, Durham said, citing data from the Iowa Workforce Development. And that gap has grown during the pandemic. In December 2019, the state had 60,000 job openings, and 49,100 unemployed people. In 2021, the number of job openings jumped to 120,000 people with 65,000 people unemployed, according to the Iowa Workforce Development.

According to Durham, Iowa has grown 4.7% over the last 10 years, lower than the country overall, but higher than the Midwest.

About 44% of that growth was comprised of immigrants, she said.

"Our communities look different today," Durham said. "And our challenge, I think, for all of us is are we first, recognizing it, right? But the second thing is, what are we doing about it? How are we embracing people from different cultures, not just into the fabric of our community, but into leadership roles within our community?"

The workforce has been a key priority for the state's elected officials this year, though top Republicans and Democrats have different ideas about how to attract and retain more workers, how to lower the cost of child care, and how to bolster affordable housing.

According to Durham, who was appointed under former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, a family with a single-parent median income spends 40.7% of it on child care. Durham said it should be more like 8-10%. About three-quarters of children younger than 6 have both parents working outside the home.

"Overall, I think we, as just citizens of this day and age, just need to recognize that there needs to be a higher subsidy level for child care, because having families support 40% of their income is just is not attainable, particularly if you if we need people back into our workforce we have to remove for those who want to, we have to remove that barrier," Durham said.

Durham cited American Rescue Plan grants that Iowa directed to expanding current child care facilities or building new ones and distribute $200 million in the form of federal grants to child care facilities that suffered during the pandemic.

Durham gave examples of shared service models: Pella Windows built a daycare for its employees' children, and JBS and Plumrose provided funding for the Ottumwa YMCA and purchased child care slots to offer to its employees at a discount.

A bill backed by Iowa Republicans would increase the number of toddlers-to-staff-member ratio so staff can care for more children, as well as allow people 16 years or older to be employed and provide child care at a facility.

Some child care providers, however, have expressed concerns the new change would add to already thinly spread staffers. One DeWitt provider told WQAD they needed more funding first.

Housing

Iowa needs 61,000 more housing units by 2030, Durham said, to keep pace with population growth.

"That is everything from supportive housing for homeless, which by the way, we're seeing an increased need in all of our bigger communities that we need to address through supportive housing and wraparound services. With mental health and substance abuse. But we need supportive housing for that population. We also need an all the way through executive homes," Durham said.

The director pointed to 3D printed homes, which can be built in a matter of days rather than months and are more resilient against storms. Durham highlighted a new agreement between the economic development authority and Iowa State University College of Design, where the state agency purchased 3D printers for the college for the school to test for energy efficiency as well as design sample code cities could adopt to allow for these types of houses.

Iowa committed $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to build more housing in Iowa, on top of $230 million over five years the Iowa Legislature approved to address the housing shortage.

She said one barrier to building affordable housing units was public misconceptions and push back.

"Who are the faces of affordable housing? Well, if you saw the full presentation, it's a list of basically all those individuals that kept our economy running when the rest of us who could be hunkered down and home in a basement work," Durham said. "These are people that are working in our communities that can't afford to live in our communities. And that's unfortunate, right? And I think that's actually wrong. I think that everyone that works in our community should be able to live with dignity in our communities. And so I would challenge you to lose this word affordable. It's really about housing for everyone."

Durham said rural areas needed better connectivity to internet. She said Iowa has put allocated about $300 million in state and federal dollars for broadband, and the federal infrastructure bill would also send about $100 million for broadband connectivity. Durham added that the state plans to add broadband connectivity to state parks.

Attracting talent and workers

According to research by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, 7 in 10 people are likely to consider moving for the right opportunity, highest among people in their 20s and 30s. Most want job opportunities, outdoor recreation opportunities, and arts and culture.

"So I would say to you that I believe Iowa and the region, check all those boxes," Durham said. "So then when we asked them, What do you think about of Iowa? What do you think the response was? Well, here's what they said. They said we don't think of you at all."

"That's not a bad position to be in, right? Because if it was a negative brand, if they had some kind of negative experience or thoughts about Iowa, that takes a lot more money to, you know, to offset a negative brand," Durham added. "If it's a matter that you just haven't been properly introduced, we can deal with that."

Downtown Davenport Partnership

Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said the goal of the partnership is to make the downtown and the Quad-Cities in general an attractive place to live, work and visit.

"There are two humongous stats that stand out: one, there are way more jobs than human beings in this state," Carter said. "And two, immigration has been our largest population growth center, and how we need to be even more welcoming and more inclusive and more capable of taking advantage of that to fill those jobs is going to be a big question going forward for the whole state, let alone our community."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.