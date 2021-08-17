How could the Iowa Quad-Cities spend federal infrastructure dollars?

Bettendorf and Davenport leaders hope to put funds from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate this week toward, among other things, flood mitigation and lock and dam updates.
The infrastructure deal still faces a complicated path to pass the narrowly Democrat-controlled House to get to the president’s desk.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s senior Republican senator, voted to approve the bill, one of 19 Republican yes-votes. Iowa’s junior Republican senator, Joni Ernst, voted no.
For the Quad-Cities, mayors of Davenport, Bettendorf and a leader of the Bi-State Commission said they hope to put future funds toward achieving goals in the Quad Cities Metro Long Range Transportation Plan, a plan that outlines improvements to modes of transportation in the Quad-Cities by 2050. That includes, among many projects, the reconstruction of the I-80 bridge, the Centennial bridge, and several interchanges as well as mapping the terminals and ports along the river.
“The infrastructure bill will help move those projects that we've identified into the future,” Gena McCullough, the assistant executive director at the Bi-State Regional Commission said Tuesday.
City leaders and Grassley didn’t have specific dollar figures for projects in the Quad-Cities from the infrastructure package since it hasn’t yet been signed into law.
According to figures from Grassley’s office, statewide the bill would allocate to Iowa $3.2 billion for roads, $431 million for bridge repairs, and $227 million over five years toward cleaner water, plus unspecified amounts for air transportation, broadband, and natural disaster mitigation.
The Quad-Cities’ Centennial Bridge was ranked as the most traveled structurally deficient bridge in Iowa by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson noted. And Iowa as a state was ranked No. 1 for the number of structurally deficient bridges, at 4,571, in 2020.
In Davenport, flood protections for the downtown could cost tens of millions of dollars over the next decade or more, according to concepts presented to city council in April. The city is expecting a final report this fall, but Matson said on Tuesday that those flood mitigation projects — which are still undergoing evaluation and could include upgrading storm sewers, elevating sections of River Drive, or an unpopular flood wall — would benefit from extra federal funds.
“The benefits here in Davenport and on the east side — we have a big flood mitigation program going, bridges need work, streets need work, everybody knows that infrastructure is a big thing for everyone,” Matson said.
The city already has estimated it would spend $4 million of American Rescue Plan funds, federal aid set aside for cities to offset the impact of COVID-19, in improvements to city storm sewer systems along the riverfront.
Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher said the bill would bring $500 million to fund Army Corps of Engineers projects, including updates to the lock and dam system. According to the Bi-State’s transportation plan, the Upper Mississippi River carries more than 600 million tons of cargo each year.
“That’s the livelihood of the state of Iowa,” Gallagher said, referring to the Mississippi River.
“At this point it's unknown,” Gallagher said of what specific projects could be funded by federal infrastructure dollars. “But certainly some of those projects we have in the hopper are those Bi-State projects that Gena talked about, including the I-80 bridge.”
For Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun Times, the state is expecting to receive $4 billion for public transportation, $9.8 billion for federal highway programs, $1.4 billion for bridge replacement and repairs, at least $100 million for broadband, $149 million for an electric charging network in Illinois, $616 million for airport improvements, and $22 million in Cyberattack protection.
Members of the Democrats’ Progressive Caucus have said they won’t vote on the $1.2 trillion senate transportation bill until passing a separate $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package. Nine moderate Democrats have advocated for the opposite timeline, creating a complicated future for the bill, which could mean weeks or months until it’s passed.
Grassley has said he doesn’t plan to vote in favor of the $3.5 trillion package.
“One of the things that made a big difference in getting a bipartisan agreement was the president's willingness to separate the infrastructure like bridges and roads and highways and locks and dam -— where we are right now — separate that from the other three and a half trillion-dollar bill that he wanted them all to pull through as one,” Grassley told reporters on Tuesday on the riverfront. “That would have been impossible to get a bipartisan agreement so I compliment President Biden on his willingness to work in a bipartisan way.”