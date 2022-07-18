How should Davenport spend more than $1 million earmarked for housing, economic development, and social services?

The City of Davenport is asking for the public's input on how to allocate more than $1 million in federal grant dollars prescribed for housing, economic development, public facilities, and social services.

According to a post from the City of Davenport, all funding must meet one of the following goals: assisting low-and moderate-income households, eliminating or preventing slums or blight, or responding to an emergency.

The city receives two federal community development-based grants: Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership that benefit low and moderate income residents. City departments and nonprofit 501c3 organizations are eligible for CDBG funding and HOME grants are available for for-profit and non-profit affordable housing developers that meet certain requirements.

The city's survey asks respondents a series of questions about how they believe the city should prioritize the grants.

It can be accessed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DavenportCDBG2022 and paper copies are available at City Hall, all three Davenport Public Library branches, or by calling 563-326-7765. According to the city, the survey will be available through Aug. 26.

Over the last decade, Community Development Block Grant funding for the City of Davenport has averaged about $1.39 million a year, according to a city report.

Residents can also share their thoughts in-person at a city booth at the Farmer's Market and at three Party in the Park events.