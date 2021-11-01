How should Scott County address juvenile crime? Some say build a new detention center. Others advocate for more investment in rehabilitative services

Scott County officials say they face a pending "crisis" of running out of detention beds, while juvenile justice advocates point to a declining youth population and disproportionately high incarceration rate.
Plans to more than double the size of the county's 18-bed juvenile detention facility has sparked intense local debate about how best to address youth crime.
"I hear very loud voices on one side saying, 'We need to lock all of these kids up. We're sick of them stealing our cars. We're sick of the gun violence, the gang violence,'" Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Director Jeremy Kaiser said. "Then I have from another side I hear ... 'You don't need a new facility. You need treatment.' OK, and that's fine. Both sides I think are sort of right, but also sort of wrong. What we need is a balanced approach," of both detention and prevention.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors is considering using an estimated $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 rescue funds to partially pay for a larger juvenile detention center. The facility is estimated to cost $16.8 million to build and an additional $600,000 to $1 million a year to staff.
Supervisors await designs for a new, 40-bed Juvenile Detention Center, with the ability to accommodate future expansion to up to 60 beds.
The facility was recommended by a community advisory group comprised of judges; local law enforcement; juvenile court and detention officials; and representatives from St. Ambrose University, NAACP, LULAC and mental health providers to address overcrowding and long-term juvenile detention capacity needs.
Over the past five years, Scott County has housed an average of 25 juveniles per day between the jail and juvenile detention center, with peaks of up to nearly 40 juveniles.
County officials also face a Dec. 18 deadline under a state and federal mandate that any youth awaiting trial as an adult, with limited exceptions, be removed from jail. Currently, about 12 juveniles are housed per day at the jail, necessitating further need for more space at the Juvenile Detention Center, Kaiser said.
"That creates a crisis for Scott County overnight, and it’s our duty to find detention beds" to protect public safety, Kaiser said during a youth detention forum last week sponsored by Davenport Bearing Witness, an interfaith based group focused on violence prevention and social justice.
When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties.
"Do we want to take care of our own here in Scott County, where their families can come visit them?" he said. "Or, do we send them five hours away? That's really the questions that we're up against."
Marcy Mistrett, director of youth justice at The Sentencing Project, contends a 40-bed-facility is unnecessary and out of step with national trends and best practices that have focused on reducing youth incarceration and the harm it poses.
The Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group works to minimize imprisonment and criminalization of youth and adults and address racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
Scott County's youth population -- those ages 10 to 17 years old -- is in decline. At the same time, the youth incarceration rate in both Iowa and Scott County is higher than the national average of 114 children incarcerated for every 100,000. In Iowa, the rate is 133 children incarcerated for every 100,000.
Building and operating an oversized detention facilities will only fuel the existing disproportionate incarceration of young people of color and high number of Scott County youth waived to adult court, Mistrett said.
Iowa was one of only 10 states that saw an increase in racial disparities in juvenile detention in the past four years, growing by 20%.
"That's huge. Black youth are 8.7 times more likely than white youth to be incarcerated here," Mistrett said. "In Scott County, this means one out of every 22 Black kids gets detained versus 1 out of every 457 white children."
Additionally, Iowa ranks third in the country on a per-capita basis for the number of youth waived to adult court.
Over four years, Scott County has sent more children to adult court than Polk County, which has three times the youth population.
"In Scott County you are over-charging your children, and they are Black children and you're sending them to adult court," Mistrett said during Friday's forum at Eastern Iowa Community College's downtown Davenport campus.
Of those children in Scott County waived to adult court, 28% received a sentence that was longer than five years, Mistrett said.
"What that means is they could have been retained by the youth justice system and gotten rehabilitative services," she said.
Rather than ask "Do we want to send the kids away or not?" Mistrett said, "the right questions is: 'How do we get those numbers down before we build a facility?'"
Other panelists included Michael Guster, president of the Davenport NAACP, and Scott Hobart, chief juvenile court officer for Iowa's 7th Judicial District.
Hobart contends juvenile court staff use an objective detention screening tool to determine the youth’s risk to the community that removes one's racial and ethnic background to eliminate bias.
"Quite honestly, they force their way into our system," Hobart said. "It looks for the kids you're scared to have in the community; not the ones that make you mad. ... We don't want (misdemeanor offenders) in juvenile detention. We want kids who really are out there breaking the law, who are a threat to public safety. And those are the ones making it into detention."
Iowa's data, however, illustrates racial disparities throughout multiple decision points in the juvenile justice system, according to a 2020 report from the Iowa Department of Human Rights.
Hobart, too, said court staff often override recommendations for detention and provide alternatives, such as electronic monitoring, along with "an array" of diversion programs.
Kaiser noted Scott County made a five-year, $700,000 commitment to the newly launched Youth Assessment Program, aimed at connecting youth and families to preventative behavioral and mental health services to lower juvenile crime.
"In the last 10 years we've implemented five community-based detention alternative programs, all designed to divert kids away from detention," Kaiser said.
Hobart argued: "What we are talking about is a right-sized facility" to accommodate for "bumps in crime" and to properly classify and separate juveniles based on gender and the severity of their offense.
At the same time, Iowa's group foster care and residential treatment system "is failing and it is shrinking," creating "a log jam in detention" as kids wait for treatment beds to open up, Kaiser said.
But, until gaps in services, treatment and funding are filled "we're going to have high numbers," he said.
"We really want to get better and better at best practices," Hobart said. "We want to keep finding and discovering evidence-based (early-intervention) programming. ... We have a pretty bright outlook, but we can’t go to the chaos of having too small of a (detention) center. ... (K)ids are not helped by being shipped across (the state)."
Guster -- who is also a member of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, QC Juvenile Justice Coalition and Davenport Bearing Witness -- and Mistrett contend resources would be more effectively invested in supportive services for families that keep young people safe, secure, engaged, productive and out of the court system.
The pair said county officials should instead focus on expanding existing early intervention, prevention and diversion programs that are working, and commit to long-term, annual funding of the newly launched Youth Assessment Program as well as other programs that connect youth and families to trauma-informed care and behavioral health services.
"Let's give those (diversion) programs a chance to work in the community," Mistrett said. "There's restorative justice happening in the schools. There's mental health and intervention happening in the community. You've got the Youth Assessment Center that's got millions of dollars now invested in it over five years. ... Can we give them a chance to work before we triple the size of our detention facility?"