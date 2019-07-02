The Humane Society of Scott County could continue offering animal control in Davenport for the foreseeable future under a tentative agreement struck with city officials.
The partnership has been strained in recent weeks as the contract between the two parties was set to phase out. City officials were considering taking on the service through the neighborhood services department because the Humane Society wanted a more than $500,000 increase in annual fees.
A new drafted agreement spans three years at an annual cost of roughly $350,000, said Davenport Finance Director Brandon Wright. That’s a cost increase of nearly 57% compared to the current $223,000-per-year contract, but far less than the $750,000 city officials said the Humane Society requested.
For decades, the Humane Society has handled animal control enforcement for Davenport – as well as Scott County and Bettendorf – in exchange for monthly payments. Talks between city officials and the Humane Society were revived shortly after the city unveiled a proposal to hire four municipal animal control officers and contract with King’s Harvest No Kill Pet Rescue Animal Shelter in Davenport to house stray and nuisance animals.
The move would have given the city more authority over animal control, officials said.
Wright said provisions within the renewed contract establish a monthly performance review to evaluate things like the number of citations issued and the average response time for animal control officers.
The extended agreement avoids what some in the community had referred to as an emergency situation.
As the deadline approached, King’s Harvest began to express unease. Director Terri Gleize said the shelter was not prepared to take on an influx of stray and nuisance animals with only a week to transition.
Since then, the city and the Humane Society extended the contract through July. The new contract, which the city council might consider by the end of the month, could take effect as soon as August.
As of Tuesday, Wright said the Humane Society’s board still needed to meet to consider and approve the contract. But he was confident a final agreement will head to council in the coming weeks.
“I think we have a deal that is going to work moving forward,” Wright said.