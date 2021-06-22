'I am fortunate that I walked away': Moline alderman hit by car while on bike

Two bicyclists were killed May 4: Hugh Martin, 60, was struck and killed by an SUV in rural Rock Island County in the early morning hours by a 27-year-old Colona man; and Charles Hubbard, 13, was struck by a police cruiser in Moline later in the afternoon. Moline police officer Katherine Pennacchio is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Alex Marietta, 40, of Geneseo, was riding his bicycle in Davenport on June 3 when he was struck by a SUV that failed to stop for a red light; and Debbie Schroder, 78, of Moline was hit on the 3600 block of 70th Street Court, Moline, June 17.

Timion said another driver witnessed the accident. Timion followed up by attempting to file a police report, but was informed by police that it could not be considered an official report because there were no major injuries and the amount of property damage was below $1,500.

"I did go to the police and file a report because otherwise, these incidents go unreported they don't contribute to statistics," Timion said. "How can we make effective policy without real numbers?"

Timion, who rides his bike to every city council meeting, said the city's sidewalks, bike lanes and recreational paths are "piece meal" and unsafe or unusable because they are disconnected.