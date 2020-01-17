‘I love the deplorables’: Women for Trump tour visits Davenport

McEnany also touted the passage of the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice overhaul signed by Trump in December 2018. The bill reduced certain mandatory minimum sentences and upped the "good time credits" so that well-behaving inmates can reduce their prison time. McEnany relayed a story about a man in Michigan who thanked the bill for giving him "redemption" after he received a 30-year sentence for a nonviolent offense.

"That's the reality of this president," McEnany said. "He's changing lives."

Jade Galloway is a Davenport resident who plans to caucus for Trump. “I like his views on things. He’s against abortion, and I’m pro-life. There’s a lot of people who think all black people are Democrats,” said Galloway, who is black and conservative. “We’re small in numbers, but we show up.”

Linda Greenlee is an activist and former chair of the Scott County Republican Party who likes Trump’s do-it-alone style. “He says what he’s going to do and he does it,” she said. “Trump doesn’t let the far left distract him. He just goes ahead and does it.”