'I wanted to see Rock Island fight for me': Small business owner says Rock Island's sale of city-owned lots lacks transparency

"There was no mention of available properties to develop or development agreements," McGuire said. "There was no real effort to keep us here. I know my business isn't huge, but as a resident, I think we should fight for every business. Our taxes keep rising, and I wish there had been a little more of, 'I know just the place for you.'"

McGuire founded his business in 2014 and has since expanded it by selling primarily to other retailers located in all 50 states, Canada and at least seven European countries. A skilled artisan and woodworker, he crafts hand-made spoons, wooden kitchen utensils, pizza paddles, cutting boards, coffee tables, shaving accessories and other specialty items.

He used to have retail space in Rock Island, too, until the pandemic closed businesses.

Miles Brainard, interim community and economic development director, said it was his team's understanding that McGuire was "looking for an existing building and was not interested in a vacant site on which to construct a new building."