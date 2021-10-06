'I wanted to see Rock Island fight for me': Small business owner says Rock Island's sale of city-owned lots lacks transparency

A small business owner who was forced to relocate his shop out of Rock Island is upset to learn the city recently sold a city-owned lot with a development agreement for $1 to another small business owner.
Tim McGuire, owner of Wild Cherry Spoon Co., said he reached out to city leaders for relocation assistance in March when he learned the Rock Island building he was leasing from was being sold. After a search turned up no available properties in Rock Island, he relocated to a production space at 1527 47th Ave., in Moline.
Rock Island city council members approved a development agreement in September with Jacob Meisenbach, owner of Outdoor Specialists LLC, a mowing and landscaping business, to purchase a .3 acre lot for $1 with the understanding he will build a small office building and storage shed on the property within five years.
McGuire said if he'd been given the same opportunity to buy a lot and develop it, he would still be in the city he lives in and loves.
"We reached out to the city's economic development department and said, 'Hey, is there anything available? We really want to stay in Rock Island. Is there anything you can do?' We didn't need a ton of room for a wood shop, just 2,000 square feet," McGuire said.
"There was no mention of available properties to develop or development agreements," McGuire said. "There was no real effort to keep us here. I know my business isn't huge, but as a resident, I think we should fight for every business. Our taxes keep rising, and I wish there had been a little more of, 'I know just the place for you.'"
McGuire founded his business in 2014 and has since expanded it by selling primarily to other retailers located in all 50 states, Canada and at least seven European countries. A skilled artisan and woodworker, he crafts hand-made spoons, wooden kitchen utensils, pizza paddles, cutting boards, coffee tables, shaving accessories and other specialty items.
He used to have retail space in Rock Island, too, until the pandemic closed businesses.
Miles Brainard, interim community and economic development director, said it was his team's understanding that McGuire was "looking for an existing building and was not interested in a vacant site on which to construct a new building."
"The city does not own any vacant commercial buildings that it could offer (McGuire), but the team asked him questions about his needs and was interested in providing support in his continuing search for real estate," Brainard said. "It appears that he was ultimately unable to find a right-fit building in Rock Island, which is unfortunate, but staff did their best to help given the information he provided."
McGuire said the city is not transparent with letting business owners and potential developers know what properties are available and suggests the city should post available lots on the city's website.
"There should be some process, some listing somewhere," McGuire said. "Anyone starting a business should have the knowledge these properties exist. We're just sitting on these lots, not collecting property taxes. Somebody is withholding information is what it seems like.
"I wanted to stay in Rock Island forever," he said. "Moline is a great community, but I wanted to see Rock Island fight for me."
Brainard said properties in the city that have development potential are marketed directly to potential developers by the economic development team. He said the city currently has about 50 properties being held for larger scale development that are already zoned for business or high-density residential use.
"The majority of vacant lots owned by the city, however, are small residential-zoned properties that are scattered and usually between houses," he said. "There are about 130 of this type of property and the city has struggled to sell them off because of their small size and location. Many, if not most, are not suitable for new construction."
McGuire was equally stunned to learn Meisenbach is also a Rock Island firefighter.
"I was furious; I felt betrayed," McGuire said. "Do you have to know somebody in order to buy a city property?"
Brainard said in Meisenbach's case, he approached the city with a development agreement in exchange for the $1 purchase of the property, which council members viewed as a benefit to the city since the property will return to the tax rolls and be maintained.
"Anyone can request to purchase a city-owned property and everyone's requests are considered equally," Brainard said.
Alderman Dylan Parker, 5th Ward, said the city needs to do a better job of reaching out to business owners to keep them in the Rock Island.
"I think this was just another example of the community and economic development team trying to drink from a fire hose," Parker said. "We need to do a better job of qualifying opportunities. We're just sort of running around saying, anything and everything — let's do it.
"We need to take time to think about what are our resources and opportunities," Parker said. "We need to be a little more strategic and focused so we cannot have situations like Tim's."