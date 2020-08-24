IDOT seeks input on work on Route 84 through Colona

The work is scheduled to include reconstruction of Route 84 just west of 7th Street to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks on the south side of town with patching and resurfacing west of 7th Street and south of the railroad tracks. A bidirectional left turn lane is proposed from 5th Avenue to 7th Street with a traffic signal installed at the intersection of Route 84 and Cleveland Road. The work is not currently funded. The mayor said he would participate in Thursday's hearing.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council voted 6-2 to approve paying out a total of $28,639 in hazard pay to city employees who worked from March 15 through June 25 when the state was in Phases 1-3 in dealing with COVID-19. It was noted the sum is completely reimbursable from the federal government's CARES Act, which has allotted Colona $210,000 through Dec. 31. Hazard pay was figured based on $15 per day in Phase 1, $12.50 per day in Phase 2 and $10 per day in Phase 3. The council will take up Phase 4 hazard pay in the future. Alderman Tom Jones asked whether the program would encourage unions to seek similar compensation in the future; Alderman Rich Holman responded that it was only being offered now because it's reimbursed by the federal government. "If not, we wouldn't be doing it," he said.