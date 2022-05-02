If you live in Rock Island County, you may be missing money and not even know it.

You may be missing money and not even know it.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has announced Rock Island County has more than $34 million in unclaimed cash and property.

The $34 million is the estimated total from nearly 204,000 unclaimed assets being held in the state’s I-Cash program, which safeguards unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. Overall, the state of Illinois has more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property.

The state holds these lost funds until they are claimed by either the original owner or their heirs. Property is returned at no cost, but proper identification must be submitted. Since 2015, more than $1 billion in assets have been reclaimed through the treasurer’s office.

"It’s often a surprise for people to find out they have an overlooked investment account or final paycheck they forgot to grab. We aim to rectify that oversight, and it’s easier than ever to do," Frerichs said in a news release. "This money and property belong to the residents of Illinois. It should be in their pocketbook rather than the state’s safe."

Efforts to reunite residents with lost cash accelerated in 2017 when legislation was passed allowing the Department of Revenue to communicate with the treasurer’s office and share data.

State law now requires the Illinois treasurer’s office to publish newspaper ads in all 102 Illinois counties every six months and to send letters to residents who have newly reported unclaimed property of $100 or more.

Frerichs said that on average, one-in-four Illinois residents who search the I-Cash site find unclaimed property, with the average claim around $1,000.

Frerichs has returned a record $1.3 billion in unclaimed property through nearly 1 million claims during his tenure after he prioritized changes in technology, efficiency and state law to streamline the process.

Visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to search for unclaimed property.

