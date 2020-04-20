Iowa and Illinois senators named to Trump's task force to reopen economy

It's Mitt Romney from Utah, who voted to convict Trump on one count of abuse of power during his impeachment trial.

Duckworth and Durbin are among 13 Democratic senators asked to serve on the task force, which has been named the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group.

In the House, a mix of 32 Democrat and Republican representatives were invited to participate.

"We had the conference call with the president; it went on for an hour," Durbin said. "The highest priority we identified was more testing equipment. We cannot reach the point where we know how bad this virus is or how well we are doing with it until we test more people."

Durbin said another conference call took place Friday morning between Vice President Mike Pence and senators on the task force during which they emphasized the importance of testing.

"I think the way forward to restart the economy must include comprehensive testing," Duckworth said. "As we move to getting people out of shelter-in-place, we need to make sure we can adequately test people so we know they are safe to go back into the workplace. The worst thing we can do is try to start the economy, get people out and not have adequate testing or contact tracing and have another wave of infections hit and have to stop the economy again.