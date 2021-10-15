 Skip to main content
Illinois' 17th Congressional District moves boundaries
New Congressional maps were released Friday, showing the boundaries of Illinois' 17th Congressional District shifting in many areas. 

The new borders resemble a capital C, but retains the populous cities of Rockford, Galena, Savanna, Clinton, the Quad-Cities, Galesburg and Peoria. 

The biggest change is the district's expansion to the east, adding the city of Bloomington, a Democratic-majority voting population. 

The former borders included Sterling and Freeport, with both cities now drawn into the 15th District. 

