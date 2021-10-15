Illinois' 17th Congressional District moves boundaries

New Congressional maps were released Friday, showing the boundaries of Illinois' 17th Congressional District shifting in many areas.
The new borders resemble a capital C, but retains the populous cities of Rockford, Galena, Savanna, Clinton, the Quad-Cities, Galesburg and Peoria.
The biggest change is the district's expansion to the east, adding the city of Bloomington, a Democratic-majority voting population.
The former borders included Sterling and Freeport, with both cities now drawn into the 15th District.
