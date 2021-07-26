Illinois American Water makes pitch to buy city's water system while protesters march outside City Hall

"We're here because we feel like there is a partnership opportunity to further explore a water and wastewater partnership with a regulated utility that may help stem this tide and reverse the trajectory, and do so in a way that's in the best interest of the city as well as the residents. We know the need is dire."

Eric Larson, senior manager of the Western Division for Illinois American Water, said all employees will keep their jobs and union contracts will be honored if the utility is privatized.

"Our team is our backbone in a partnership," Larson said.

During public comment, former 6th Ward Alderman Joshua Schipp spoke out against selling the water and sewer system.

"American Water is an impressively successful company," Schipp said. "Their stock started trading in 2008 at $21-something a share; today it closed around $166 (per share.) That's almost 700% growth since 2008. Regular quarterly dividends since 2013 to the tune of over $2 billion (were) returned to shareholders.