Illinois Congressional candidate Angie Normoyle earns national endorsement

Angie Normoyle, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, has scored a national endorsement from Leadership Now, a non-partisan organization focused on increased voter participation and protection; competitive, fair, and secure elections; and transparency in politics.

Normoyle is only one of six Congressional candidates nationwide to receive an endorsement from Leadership Now, and was named in the group's "Candidates to Watch" list, joining Illinois' representatives Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood and California Congresswoman Katie Porter, among others.

"We are happy to have Angie included as one of our new leaders," Daniella Ballou-Aares, CEO & CO-Founder of Leadership Now said in a news release. "(Normoyle) represents the principles aligned with Leadership Now and is the kind of leader needed to strengthen our democracy — one who is willing to work across the aisle and focus on policy good for our country."

Normoyle faces a crowded field of Democratic primary candidates competing to fill the seat of outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who announced last April that she would not seek a sixth term.

Normoyle is opposing Rockford Alderwoman Linda McNeely, Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann, Rockford resident and former Illinois State Rep. Litesa Wallace, Marsha Williams of Channahon and former WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen in the June 28 Democratic primary election.

"It is an honor to earn Leadership Now's endorsement," Normoyle said in a news release. "I am honored to be listed alongside dutiful representatives who work tirelessly to defend our democracy and promote our values, from improving our economy to protecting our environment."

Normoyle graduated from Augustana College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and went on to earn master's and doctorate degrees in communications from Northwestern University.

Normoyle has worked part-time as an assistant professor at Augustana College teaching communications for 19 years and currently serves as a Rock Island County board member representing the 14th District.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.