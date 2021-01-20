Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate continues two-week decline

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the vaccines delivered to the state, 524,050 have gone to a federal program aimed at vaccinating long-term care residents through a partnership with nationwide pharmacy chains. Of the doses administered, 86,180 have been part of that program.

Over the previous seven days, the state has vaccinated 21,869 individuals each day on average.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has previously been optimistic that the pace of vaccine distribution would pick up after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who took the oath of office Wednesday. Pritzker has urged Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to streamline and expedite vaccine distribution.

That act allows presidents to compel domestic industries “to expedite and expand the supply of materials and services,” such as vaccine materials or personal protective equipment, “from the U.S. industrial base needed to promote the national defense.”

The state has also announced four state-run vaccination sites in Cook County, and will announce more vaccination sites ahead of Jan. 25, when the entire state is scheduled to enter Phase 1B of its vaccination plan.