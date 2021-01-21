Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate progress sparks more mitigation movement

The announcement of the latest tier movements came as the state’s seven-day rolling average case positivity rate dropped to 5.4%, marking 13 days in a row it has decreased, hitting a low since Oct. 19.

Intensive care bed usage for the disease dropped by 8% from the day prior as of Wednesday night, with 662 beds in use by COVID-19 patients. There were 3,281 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients and 358 ventilators at the end of Wednesday, both decreases from the day prior.

The state also reported another 123 COVID-19-related deaths, which are considered a lagging indicator of disease spread. That brought the death toll to 18,520 since the pandemic first arrived in Illinois.

That’s out of more than 1 million confirmed or probable cases and 15 million test results reported.

Gov. JB Pritzker also praised executive action announced by President Joe Biden’s administration in response to the pandemic.