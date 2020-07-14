Illinois creates grants with money from cannabis sales

Less than eight months after legalizing recreational cannabis in Illinois, the state is offering more than $31 million in grant money from a portion of the taxes generated from sales.

Adult-use cannabis became legal Jan. 1. According to Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, sales exceeded $40 million the first month and more than $110 million just in March.

Through a grant program, small businesses and non-profits in disadvantaged communities can now benefit from those sales.

"We’re reinvesting these dollars through our Restore, Reinvest and Renew Program — or what we call R3," said Illinois Lieutenant Gov. Julianna Stratton.

Stratton is overseeing the R3 program along with the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Agency.

She said when adult-use cannabis was legalized Jan. 1, legislation was passed setting aside 25 percent of the net tax revenues "to be reinvested into communities that had been most harmed by the war on drugs. This was disproportionately Black and brown communities. The goal was really to say that equity had to lead our efforts in the legalization of cannabis."