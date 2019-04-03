The results of Tuesday's municipal election will bring new faces to city councils and village boards in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
Rock Island
Incumbent Rock Island Alderman Virgil Mayberry, Ward 2, lost his seat to a write-in candidate, according to unofficial election results. Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney announced write-in results Wednesday after each ballot was hand-counted.
Randall Hurt, a chiropractor, was kept off the ballot when his petition papers were rejected because he put the title of "Dr." on them. Regardless, Hurt won with 179 votes to 141 for Mayberry, or 57.4 percent of the vote.
Hurt received endorsements from the Quad Cities Chamber, the Rock Island Fire Department and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Mayberry said he was not ready to concede.
"Votes will be official on the 18th," he said. "That's when I will be satisfied; things can change. The (clerk's office) could get ballots in the mail. There could be soldiers voting absentee that could still come in."
In Ward 4, Jenni Swanson bested opponent Don Mewes with 354 to 255 votes, or 58 percent. Swanson will be the only woman on the seven-member council, according to unofficial results.
In Ward 6, Mark Poulos defeated write-in opponent Tom Benson with 161 votes to 46, or 75 percent of the vote. A third write-in candidate, David Kimbell, received two votes.
Poulos is retired from the Rock Island Police Department and is the former police chief of Coal Valley. Poulos said one of his priorities will be developing 11th street and trying to attract businesses to the area.
Poulos will replace Ald. Joshua Schipp, who did not run for re-election.
Rock Island-Milan School District voters selected three candidates for four-year terms from a slate of seven. Top vote-getters were Michael R. Matherly, with 1,398 votes, or 23.8 percent; Megan Wilson, with 1,132 votes, or 19.24 percent; and incumbent Tiffany Stoner-Harris, with 831 votes, or 14.1 percent.
Elsewhere
In East Moline, Jayne Biscontine O'Brien captured the Ward 4 seat left open after former Ald. Ed DeJaynes died Feb. 22.
O'Brien won with 61.6 percent of votes compared to Bryan Horton with 25.7 percent, and Justin Bergen with 12.6 percent.
East Moline wards 1, 2 and 6 were uncontested.
Voters in East Moline picked their top three candidates for school board from a slate of five individuals seeking four-year terms. Top vote-getters were incumbent Susy Acosta-Hughes, with 326 votes, or 21.3 percent; Debra L. Faralli, with 323 votes, or 21.1 percent, and incumbent Patrick Green, with 313 votes, or 20.5 percent. Also on the ballot for East Moline schools was Amy Beeding, who ran uncontested for a two-year term.
In Silvis, incumbent Ald. Kathy Hall, Ward 2, soundly defeated Craig Pirmann by 97 to 48, or with 66.9 percent of the vote. In Moline, four city council seats were up for grabs, but none were contested: Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 7.
Quentin Rodriguez, Ward 1, stepped down a few weeks ago, allowing Scott Williams to be appointed prior to the election. Mike Wendt, Ward 3, and Michael Waldron, Ward 7, were re-elected to second terms. Ald. Lori Turner, Ward 5, retired after serving 12 years on the council, leaving the door open for Sam Moyer.
Kinney said voting went smoothly on Tuesday, but that it was the lowest voter turnout since she became county clerk in 2010.
Of 89,744 registered voters in Rock Island County, only 4,846 — or 5.4 percent — cast votes. According to the clerk's office, provisional and absentee ballots will be counted April 16 and all results will be certified and made official April 18.
Nicole Lauer contributed to this story.