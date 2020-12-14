Illinois electors cast ballots for Biden, Harris

Biden and Harris won the popular vote in Illinois 58-41 percent over the Republican ticket, a difference of just over 1 million votes. That meant the Democratic Party’s state central committee was entitled to choose the electors. They included one from each of the state’s congressional districts and two at-large electors, Lightfoot and Harmon, representing the state’s two votes in the U.S. Senate.

Secretary of State Jesse White opened the ceremonial session and presided while electors chose a chairperson and vice chairperson. Lightfoot was named chair and Harmon was named vice chair.

One by one, each elector stepped to the front of the room and placed two ballots in a wooden box, one for president and one for vice president. Some also took the opportunity to speak before dropping their ballots in the box.

“As the elector of the 4th Congressional District it is with great pride, as a proud Illinoisan, a proud Chicagoan, proud American and Puerto Rican that I cast my vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president,” said state Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago.

“I am so relieved to be casting my vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they will be our president and vice president,” said District 6 elector Nancy Shepherdson.