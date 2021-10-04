Illinois' eviction moratorium expired Sunday, but an eviction diversion program can help tenants stay in their homes

"There will continue to be an influx for the foreseeable future," Lund said. "As winter approaches, it will become vital that we keep people housed. The Quad-City area has an extreme shortage of affordable housing and we do not have the shelter capacity to handle a large influx of homeless to the Quad-Cities."

Project NOW Executive Director Dwight Ford said the agency has "been preparing for when the guardrails were released. Up until Sunday, the guardrails were up."

"I can assure you, these (eviction) numbers are increasing day-by-day if not hour-by-hour," Ford said. "You need to get an appointment with us for the eviction diversion program. People are getting desperate and I understand."

"We did about three or four evictions last week,"said Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos. "The ones we've done in the past couple weeks are people who haven't done what they were supposed to do during the moratorium."

Bustos said tenants being evicted didn't fill out the required moratorium paperwork.

"People have thought, 'no one is getting evicted during the moratorium,' but there are people who have not done the paperwork," he said. "Judges have done everything they can to get people to fill out the paperwork."