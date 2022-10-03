Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorses Republican Esther Joy

Republican candidate for the Illinois 17th Congressional district Esther Joy King has received the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsement.

The East Moline Republican received the endorsement Monday, Oct. 3.

Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood said in a statement that King has received their endorsement because of her "strong and unwavering support" of law enforcement.

"As a third-generation member of the U.S. Military and a JAG officer who's familiar with enforcing the law, Esther will always have the backs of our citizens and the law enforcement officers who protect them," Southwood said.

King said she is proud to earn the endorsement of F.O.P. and the trust of many officers across this district.

"Law enforcement has a difficult job and they need our support," King said. "I will always work to support a stronger police force and one that is connected to our communities."

The Illinois F.O.P. represents more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers. The F.O.P. was founded in 1915 and the Illinois F.O.P. was chartered in 1963. It is the second largest state lodge.