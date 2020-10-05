Illinois House District 71: McCombie and Padilla face off again

If the match up for Illinois House District 71 seems familiar, it's because it is.
Incumbent State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is again being challenged by Dixon resident Joan Padilla.
McCombie defeated Padilla in the November 2018 general election with 59 percent of the vote. McCombie, the former mayor of Savanna, won Rock Island County by 57 percent and Henry County by 62 percent.
The 71st District also covers parts of Mercer, Whiteside and Carroll counties, including the cities of Peoria, Rockford and Sterling.
Tony McCombie
McCombie graduated from Savanna High School in 1990 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Western Illinois University. She is a licensed real estate broker with Mel Foster Co. and runs her own real estate appraisal company, Blue Appraisals, LLC. She has been married to Curt Hockman for 14 years.
McCombie, who is running for reelection to her third term, has developed a reputation in Springfield for collaboration with her Democratic colleagues and being able to work across the aisle.
She said she is running for reelection because with short, two-year terms, she still has work to do.
"We can improve our state; we can compete with our neighbors; we can grow our population; and we need structural, political reform," McCombie said. "I've been lucky to have built good relationships around the state on both sides of the aisle."
If reelected, McCombie said one of her priorities will be to again try to pass the law she previously sponsored that would increase penalties for an attack on a Department of Children and Family Services worker.
The bill was introduced in memory of Pam Knight, a DCFS worker who was brutally beaten while trying to take a 2-year-old child into protective custody in Dixon. Knight died from her injuries in February 2018 after being in a coma for months.
"I'm going to get Pam Knight's bill passed this year," she said. "We got it passed in the House. I know there was fight-back on it because of the increase in penalties, but I'm not going to let it go. I want it in the criminal reform package."
McCombie hopes to also reintroduce legislation that would expunge any DUI charge that happened 10 or more years ago that caused no property or personal damages.
Other priorities would be disciplined spending and economic development to grow communities.
Joan Padilla
Padilla graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a degree in dental hygiene, and worked as a dental hygienist for 28 years. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and has been the executive director at Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center in Dixon for eight years. She is married to Tom Padilla and together they have four children.
When Padilla announced her candidacy in July 2019, she vowed to take a different, more strategic path from her 2018 campaign.
"My passion for my community didn't end just because of my loss in 2018," she said. "I'm running to improve the lives of the families of the 71st District. We've had four years of Ms. McCombie's representation and I feel our voice has not been heard in the District. We deserve a seat at the table down in Springfield."
If elected, Padilla said her focus will be on education and making sure school districts have the resources they need to be successful. She would like to relieve the over-reliance on property taxes for school funding.
Economic development will be another priority for Padilla, who said incorporating hemp crops into the agriculture industry in Illinois could be a financial success.
"I've been doing a lot of research on hemp and there's a lot of interest in it, but farmers are reticent to jump into it as a third or fourth crop," she said. "They don't have the capabilities to (farm.) They'd have to retrofit their existing machinery for planting and harvesting hemp. And once the crop is harvested, there is literally nowhere for it to be taken to for production of textiles or medicinal CBD.
"I would like to develop a public-private partnership as a means of job growth for our community."
