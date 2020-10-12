Illinois House District 72: Mike Halpin being challenged by Glen Evans again

The race for Illinois House District 72 is a repeat from two years ago, with incumbent State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, facing another challenge from Republican Glen Evans Sr.
Two years ago, Halpin easily defeated Evans with 62 percent of the vote.
Mike Halpin
Halpin graduated from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island with a bachelor of arts in political science and his law degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne.
He lives in Rock Island with his wife, MaryAnn and their two children. He is an attorney with McCarthy, Callas and Feeney, P.C., focusing on labor issues, real estate and municipal law.
Halpin said he was inspired to run for a third term in order to continue the work he accomplished at the state legislature in 2019 such as passing a balanced budget, increasing the minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana.
"And we passed a capital bill for the first time in a decade to begin addressing some of our vital transportation infrastructure," he said. "I'm running for reelection to try and see these things through and to address additional challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has caused."
If reelected, Halpin said his top priority will be to pass "a responsible budget that supports our commitment to K-12 education, higher education, our infrastructure and our support programs here in the state of Illinois. When I first got elected, we had gone almost three years without any budget. The clamor from voters to do our job and pass budgets is something I took seriously then and I continue to take seriously (now)."
Halpin said he plans to guide existing capital projects, such as repairing and resurfacing Andalusia Road, using $20 million in funding he helped secure for the project; and continuing the effort to bring passenger rail to the Quad-Cities.
"Another local issue that's been around for many years is the safety problem with the low head dams on the Rock River, particularly the Steel Dam and the Sears Dam," he said.
To improve safety on the Rock River, Halpin filed House Bill 5838, which would appropriate $8 million from Illinois' general fund to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the creation of a series of rock ramps, which will decrease the danger created by the dams.
"It will be a difficult budget year to get that money appropriated, but it's an expense I think will save lives and is well-worth the investment," Halpin said.
Glen Evans Sr.
Evans is an ordained minister and a member of Laborers Local 309, where he served as auditor from 2016 to 2018.
Evans said he was inspired to run for state representative again because he wants to fight excessive taxation. He vows to make Rock Island County a priority, not Chicago.
"I have spent years observing the issues that have impacted our community, both good and bad," Evans said. "I realized that I could really make a major difference serving the community as state representative lending my voice to make sure the best decisions will benefit this community.
"As an activist helping others with righting wrongs that are being neglected, I hear the voice and see things from the inside out. I am confident I will make a difference; I will be your voice."
If elected, Evans said he will make sure the community's best interests are served "and every constituent can be confident that they are well represented.
"I am who the state of Illinois District 72 needs during a time of crisis," Evans said. "I will stand up for the people of District 72 and I will stand with the people of District 72."
