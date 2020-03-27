Illinois, Iowa lawmakers react to historic $2 trillion stimulus package

WASHINGTON — Iowa and Illinois lawmakers are applauding passage of a historic $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the House of Representatives Friday afternoon and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Called the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, it is the final piece of a three-part rescue package that will provide financial relief to businesses, health care providers and to millions of Americans through an expansion of unemployment benefits and direct payments of up to $1,200 per person, depending on income.
Prior to voting, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, spoke directly to lawmakers on the House floor, urging them to pass the bill.
"Yesterday, the United States became the country with the most known COVID-19 cases in the world, and we are all concerned for our families, for our friends, for our farmers, for our futures," Bustos said. "But today, we have an opportunity to take a step forward."
Bustos issued a statement after the bill passed.
"This bold legislative package will support workers who have lost their jobs, help feed children whose families face uncertain financial futures and build a stronger foundation for the farmers who feed the world, as our nation weathers this storm," Bustos said. "No bill is ever perfect, but this bipartisan agreement is a significant step forward in delivering relief."
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, said he was pleased the bill passed, but noted it did not include everything he wanted.
"Ensuring the health and economic security for all hard working Iowans and Americans is my top priority," Loebsack said in a release. "This bill contains provisions to make health care affordable and accessible, bolster the health care system, protect front line response workers, support small businesses and assist states and local governments.
"As with all compromise pieces of legislation, this bill did not contain everything I would have liked and I don't support every provision, which is why we will have to make some fixes in future legislation. The American people need and deserve a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep them and their loved ones safe from the COVID-19 illness."
The legislation was first passed by the Senate late Wednesday night. After the president signed it Friday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the bill is crucial in helping to free up state and local money for other needs.
"The bill the Senate passed this week was historic in its scope and size, and thankfully much-needed financial relief will be coming to Illinois," he said. "The COIVD-19 pandemic will continue to challenge state and local governments, Illinois families and our brave health care workers on the ground. But this bill will help Illinois respond to this crisis and help free up state and local funding for essential services."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., supported the bill, but criticized the shutting down of elective abortion procedures and other health care services for women.
"My vote does not diminish just how bitterly disappointed I am that this compromise still includes a provision to make it harder for women to access health care as well as a provision punishing health care providers that offer critical services to people with disabilities, the elderly and even survivors of rape and abuse," she said. "But it also does not diminish my will to continue fighting for Americans who have not traditionally had a voice in Congress."
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called the bill a bipartisan effort in the Senate, but took aim at House Democrats for trying to include additional requests.
"Despite Speaker Pelosi’s best efforts, we were able to push back on a lot of extraneous policy demands from House Democrats and come up with a good relief package for the American people," Ernst said on Twitter.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also took to Twitter Friday afternoon to celebrate passage of the bill and Trump's signature.
"I helped write much of it including the recovery check, small business tax help, beefed up unemployment insurance and increased Medicare and Medicaid funding and flexibility," Grassley said.
Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert, Jr., applauded Congress and the Trump Administration for speedy passage of the bills, saying it will help farmers deal with financial hardships, including already low commodity prices.
"The CARES Act includes funding that will support farmers in two major ways: Funds to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), and additional funds to give Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue the flexibility he needs to support livestock producers, dairies and farmers who grow food for local markets," Guebert said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.