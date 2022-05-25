Illinois, Iowa politicians demand gun control after mass shooting at Texas elementary school

Lawmakers in Iowa and Illinois are calling for immediate gun control measures and policy changes that would allow them to expedite reform after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old shooter had just purchased two assault rifles on his birthday.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, called for a suspension of the Senate's filibuster rule to enable a majority of Senators to pass gun safety reforms that she said could save lives and that the majority of Americans support.

"What happened in Texas (Tuesday) is every parent's nightmare," Duckworth said. "I’m heartbroken for these families and angry as hell at Republicans' shameless inaction to save the lives of innocent children. We know how to stop these attacks from happening as often as they do. We know there will be another and another and another attack in the weeks and months ahead if we do nothing. And we know who is preventing action.

"The Senate should immediately — at a 50-vote threshold — vote on commonsense gun safety reforms that the American people have demanded for too long," Duckworth said. "For every victim of this tragedy and every tragedy before it, enough must be enough."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, called the shooting "heartbreaking and tragic" and demanded that lawmakers to enact gun reform.

"My heart is with the families and friends of these lives lost," Durbin said.

"I implore — beg — my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statement on Twitter.

"It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas," Pritzker said. "My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs."

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, also issued a statement on Twitter.

"I’m a mother who raised three boys — today’s tragic news makes me sick to my stomach," Bustos said. "My heart breaks for the children and families of Robb Elementary School.

"These innocent lives have been taken too soon. It’s time for Congress to take action."

Iowa lawmakers

On a call with reporters, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called for expanding the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center to focus more on school violence prevention. The center does research on best practices for violence prevention and training on identifying and preventing threats. The bill would expand its focus on school violence prevention.

Democrats hoping to unseat Grassley — Abby Finkenauer, Mike Franken, and Glenn Hurst — pointed to Grassley's lack of support for restrictions on gun access and contend he has failed to act to prevent mass shootings.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa tweeted: "A senseless, horrendous act of evil. My heart is with all those in Texas right now."

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks tweeted: "Please pray for the safety of everyone in Uvalde."

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn on Wednesday called out Grassly for blocking legislation last year in the wake of a Michigan school shooting that would expand background checks for firearms purchases.

Grassley acknowledged the Michigan school shooting was a "shocking act of violence," but said the bill was "hostile toward lawful gun owners and lawful firearms transactions."

He also said "so-called ‘universal’ background checks will not prevent crime, but will turn otherwise law-abiding citizens into criminals."

Instead, Grassley urged senators to adopt his proposal to improve the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

"The majority of Americans – including gun owners – agree that universal background checks are key to ending gun violence in our country," Wilburn said in a statement. "We must pass common-sense gun reform now. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have a choice to make, do they stand with the gun lobby, or with our nation’s children?"

