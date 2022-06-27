Illinois June 28th Primary voters guide

Illinois’ primary election is one day away.

Winners of the 2022 Illinois primary election will appear on the ballot as the party’s nominee for the Nov. 8 general election.

From voting places to knowing who is on the ballot and races to watch, here is a guide for the Illinois June 28 primary:

When and where to vote

Polls will open statewide at 6 a.m. and remain open through 7 p.m. For those who are in line when polls close, you are still allowed to vote as long as you remain in line.

A full list of voting centers for Moline, South Moline, Rock Island, South Rock Island and the rest of Rock Island County can be found online.

Those living in Moline can vote at five different locations: residents living in precincts 1, 2 and 6 will vote at the First Lutheran Church, voting for those in 3, 7, 8 and 11 will take place at Sacred City Church, voting at the Quad City Music Guild will be for those in living in 4, 9, 12 and 13, voters in 10, 14, 15, 16 will be at Christ Anglican Church, and voters in precincts 17, 18, 19 will vote at Western Illinois University.

Rock Island will have four places for residents to vote at. Residents in precincts 1, 2, 3 and 5 will vote at the Martin Luther King Center, voting for precincts 4, 6, 7 and 8 will be at Two River United Methodist Church, voting for precincts 9, 11 and 14 will be at Rock Island Township Hall, and voting for precincts 10, 12, 13 and 15 will be at South Park Presbyterian Church.

Residents living in South Rock Island can vote at four different voting centers. Those in living in voting precincts one, two 15 and 16 will vote at Teamsters Local 371, residents in three, four, five and 14 will vote at Immanuel Lutheran Church, residents in six, 11, 12, and 13 will vote at First Church of the Nazarene and residents in seven, eight, nine, and 10 will vote at Edgewood Baptist Church.

A map of Rock Island County precincts can be found online.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 28 and and received at least 14 days after Election day.

17th Congressional race

There are eight candidates running for the 17th Congressional seat that is soon to be vacated by outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who announced in April 2021 that she would not seek a sixth term.

The six Democratic candidates who will face off in the primary are Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle, former WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen, Rockford resident and former Illinois state Rep. Litesa Wallace, Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann, Marsha Williams of Channahon and cannabis lobbyist Jacqueline McGowan.

The Republican primary will be between attorney Esther Joy King and insurance broker Charlie Helmick, both of East Moline.

State races

Democratic candidates running for Illinois’ 72nd House District are Thurgood Brooks, Jeff Deppe and Gregg Johnson.

Tom Martens is the only Republican candidate in the race and running unopposed in the primary election.

Current state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, is running for the 36th State Senate District. Halpin is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms will face former state Rep. candidate Glen Evans in the Republican Primary.

Other races to watch

Six republican candidates are vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The GOP candidates running for governor are current state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Jesse Sullivan who is the founder and CEO of venture capital firm Alter Global, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, founder and owner of Rabine Group Gary Rabine, and Max Solomon, who is a Hazel Crest attorney.

After 22 years as the state secretary, Jesse White is not seeking reelection but six candidates — four Democrats and two Republicans — are vying to succeed White.

Democrats running for state secretary are former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago Alderman David Moore, City Clerk of Chicago Anna Valencia and Sidney Moore.

Republican candidates are state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington and John Milhiser of Springfield, who served as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois and was a former prosecutor in Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office.

Sample Democratic and Republican ballots and a full candidate list can be found on the Rock Island County website under County Clerk.

Reporter Sarah Hayden contributed to this story.

