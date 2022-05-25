Illinois lawmakers demand gun control after mass shooting at Texas elementary school

Illinois lawmakers are calling for immediate gun control measures and policy changes that would allow them to expedite reform after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old shooter had just purchased two assault rifles on his birthday.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, called for a suspension of the Senate's filibuster rule to enable a majority of Senators to pass gun safety reforms that she said could save lives and that the majority of Americans support.

"What happened in Texas (Tuesday) is every parent's nightmare," Duckworth said. "I’m heartbroken for these families and angry as hell at Republicans' shameless inaction to save the lives of innocent children. We know how to stop these attacks from happening as often as they do. We know there will be another and another and another attack in the weeks and months ahead if we do nothing. And we know who is preventing action.

"The Senate should immediately — at a 50-vote threshold — vote on commonsense gun safety reforms that the American people have demanded for too long," Duckworth said. "For every victim of this tragedy and every tragedy before it, enough must be enough."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, called the shooting "heartbreaking and tragic" and demanded that lawmakers to enact gun reform.

"My heart is with the families and friends of these lives lost," Durbin said.

"I implore — beg — my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statement on Twitter.

"It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas," Pritzker said. "My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs."

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, also issued a statement on Twitter.

"I’m a mother who raised three boys — today’s tragic news makes me sick to my stomach," Bustos said. "My heart breaks for the children and families of Robb Elementary School.

"These innocent lives have been taken too soon. It’s time for Congress to take action."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.