Illinois lawmakers resolve support for Bison Bridge

As state transportation officials get closer to a decision on the location of a new I-80 bridge between LeClaire and Rapids City, local lawmakers are making known they support the Bison Bridge concept.

If the Illinois and Iowa departments of transportation determine it is best to relocate the new bridge upstream or downstream of the existing crossing, Bison Bridge has a chance. If it is rebuilt in its current location, the concept goes away.

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, earlier this month introduced a House resolution that seeks to convey legislative support of the Bison Bridge Foundation and its mission.

The concept came from Living Lands & Waters founder Chad Pregracke, who wants to use the old bridge as a wildlife-and-human crossing that could become a national park and tourist destination.

Pregracke’s plan would use the vacated bridge and state-owned land on either side of it to create either two state parks or — ideally — a national park that crosses over the Mississippi River.

The Illinois-bound span would become a bike and pedestrian span while the Iowa-bound span would become a path for bison to travel between park acreage.

"As part of the phase one process, the Illinois Department of Transportation has been asked by the Bison Bridge Foundation to consider as an alternative the re-purposing of the existing I-80 structure; a potential savings of over $30 million is possible by the elimination of the removal of the existing structure and not having to implement a multi-use facility on the proposed new structure," the resolution by Halpin and other supporters states.

"... by re-purposing the existing structure, in addition to offering savings to taxpayers, the project has the potential to generate additional funds from increased tourism, economic development, improved quality of life, and the retention of the younger workforce in the area."

Halpin this week said the intent of the resolution is simply to "express the will of the House" and make the Illinois Department of Transportation and Gov. J.B. Pritzker aware of the public support behind the project and the support of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Pregracke said Monday that he is grateful for it.

"It's super important to me and super important to the project, because it's getting a lot more eyes on it in Springfield," he said of the resolution, which has not been scheduled for a vote. "It needs to be visible beyond the Quad-Cities.

"I'm not a political person, but it stuck out to me that both sides like it. Any sensible person would support Bison Bridge. We're not asking for any taxpayer money."

A decision on the alignment of the new bridge is not expected for many months, possibly longer. The Illinois DOT is expected to seek out more public input on multiple matters related to the bridge this summer.

Becky Marruffo, engineer of program development for the Illinois DOT, is involved with the 80 bridge and was involved from the beginning with the plans that ultimately led to construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge.

"One thing that's different is that we have funding (for I-80)," Marruffo said earlier this year. "The 74 was initially a little pie in the sky."

When the first phase of engineering and the environmental studies are complete, another consultant will be hired to conduct the second engineering phase, frequently referred to as "the blue print," she said.

"It'll take at least a couple of years for phase two," she said. "It'll be several years before construction occurs."

