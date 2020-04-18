Illinois matches deadliest day with 125 new COVID-19 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois matched its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday as the state Department of Public Health reported 125 deaths in the previous 24 hours, matching Thursday’s record.

IDPH also reported 1,585 new cases of the disease, bringing Illinois’ total to 29,160 cases with 1,259 deaths. The novel coronavirus has been reported in 93 counties after Hamilton County in southern Illinois reported its first case on Saturday.

More than 137,000 tests have been completed, including more than 7,000 in each of the past two days. Gov. JB Pritzker has set a goal of 10,000 completed tests per day to get the most accurate picture of COVID-19 in the state.

“With more access to testing, we will learn of many more positive cases,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at Saturday’s daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago, the state’s 41st consecutive such news conference.

“Although our numbers continue to climb, it is with some guarded optimism that we say that the growth is slowing,” Ezike said, adding that Illinoisans “must continue to be strong and hold the line” when it comes to social distancing.

Pritzker said he has yet to decide whether to lift or extend the state’s stay-at-home order when it expires at the end April.