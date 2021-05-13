Illinois Quad-Cities to receive more than $2 million in infrastructure grants

The Illinois Quad-Cities will receive more than $2 million in the next installment of Rebuild Illinois program grants.
The fourth round, totaling $1 billion in infrastructure grants, is being distributed to municipalities across the state.
Divided into six installments of $250 million each, the grants assist local transportation needs like roads and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, sidewalks, bike paths and other maintenance needs, with financial oversight from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
In the fourth out of six installments, Rock Island County will receive $783,000, for a total of $3.1 million to date; the city of Rock Island will receive $428,500, for a total of $1.7 million to date; Moline will receive $477,600, for a total of $1.9 million; East Moline will receive $233,980, for a total of $936,000; and Silvis will receive $82,150, for a total of $328,600 to date.
In his gubernatorial campaign of 2018, Gov. J.B. Pritzker pledged an overhaul of the state's aging transportation infrastructure.
"In a sign that Illinois is overcoming years of dysfunction, we put together a bipartisan-backed Rebuild Illinois plan to build new roads and bridges and ports and airports and to fix existing ones," Pritzker said in a release this week. "It’s the largest infrastructure investment in Illinois’ history. While other Midwestern states struggle to modernize, Illinois is passing them by."
Pritzker said the Rebuild Illinois plan has already improved more than 3,000 miles of highways, completed more than 180 bridges, and launched hundreds of additional projects.
"But Rebuild Illinois isn’t just about building gleaming new state roads and bridges," he said. "It’s also about fixing local roads and bridges that make a big difference in people’s daily lives. Government ought to be all about making life better for our families and our communities right where we live."
Passed by the Illinois legislature in 2019, the Rebuild Illinois program will invest a total of $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system while creating jobs and promoting economic growth. It is the largest capital program in Illinois' history, and the first such program to affect all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.