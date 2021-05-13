Illinois Quad-Cities to receive more than $2 million in infrastructure grants

The Illinois Quad-Cities will receive more than $2 million in the next installment of Rebuild Illinois program grants.

The fourth round, totaling $1 billion in infrastructure grants, is being distributed to municipalities across the state.

Divided into six installments of $250 million each, the grants assist local transportation needs like roads and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, sidewalks, bike paths and other maintenance needs, with financial oversight from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

In the fourth out of six installments, Rock Island County will receive $783,000, for a total of $3.1 million to date; the city of Rock Island will receive $428,500, for a total of $1.7 million to date; Moline will receive $477,600, for a total of $1.9 million; East Moline will receive $233,980, for a total of $936,000; and Silvis will receive $82,150, for a total of $328,600 to date.

In his gubernatorial campaign of 2018, Gov. J.B. Pritzker pledged an overhaul of the state's aging transportation infrastructure.