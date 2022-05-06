Calling all able-bodied, eager youth who want to earn a good salary with benefits: Illinois Quad-City fire departments are in need of firefighters and struggling to attract candidates, especially in East Moline.

The East Moline Fire Department has four positions open and is actively recruiting candidates, who must be between the ages of 21-35. The starting salary in 2023 will be $52,944 with health benefits and a pension.

Chief Robert DeFrance said he is accepting applications for the July 16 written test. Applicants have until July 1 to apply for the test, which will be administered at United Township High School. Applicants will have to take a candidate physical ability test (CPAT) as part of the application process. Candidates do not have to pass the CPAT before they apply, but they do have to pass the CPAT before they are hired.

DeFrance said times have changed dramatically in recent decades when local fire departments used to receive hundreds of applications in the '80s and '90s.

"We had a hiring process last year, but we had very few applicants; we don't understand why," DeFrance said. "We are doing a much more concentrated effort now.

"It's really a great job, so we're at a loss as to why we're not getting applicants. We are definitely going to hire off our next eligibility list. Right now we can't even find qualified people who are interested in these positions. It's sort of a trend in fire departments across the nation struggling to hire career firefighters. It used to be every boy's dream to grow up and be a firefighter."

DeFrance said the department has an authorized strength of 36 personnel, including chief and administrative positions, that operate on three rotating 24-hour shifts.

"The minimum staff for each shift is nine personnel. When we're short — and they're working so much overtime as it is — sometimes we end up forcing overtime," DeFrance said. "If you do that repeatedly, we start to become concerned about fatigue. We just need to get people interested in being firefighters."

DeFrance said the department also has struggled with firefighters missing work due to COVID.

"When you add in injuries and family leave, we end up forcing people to work overtime," he said. "Because we are down the four full time firefighters, it doesn't leave us any cushion to fill in."

DeFrance said the department foots the cost of training for recruits at the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute.

"The reward is worth it; it's a good starting salary and it's a very worthy and noble career. I think most people find it very rewarding. I think the reward is worth the extra steps."

Moline

Deputy Fire Chief Travis Noyd said the The Moline Fire Department is hiring two firefighters, with more openings to come.

Noyd said the starting wage for a new firefighter depends on their level of EMT license upon hire. An EMT-B would start as a Tier 1 firefighter earning $53,190; and an employee with an EMT-P or Paramedic license would make $58,190 as a Tier 2 employee.

The department is considered fully manned at 65 firefighters. There are 61 currently on staff with two new recruits beginning mid-May.

"We are aware of a couple impending retirements this year and the possibility of other job vacancies due to work related injuries or departures," Noyd said. "We have had difficulties creating (eligibility) lists due to low numbers of applicants over the last two testing cycles, with our last list only having four eligible firefighters."

Noyd said the department is taking a proactive approach in its recruitment efforts.

"We have created, with the cooperation of Local 581, a recruitment team that has collaborated to try ideas to improve the number of applications we receive," he said. "This has included attending career fairs, visits to college campuses and meeting with specialized groups, working to better send our message out through social media and making testing more convenient.

"We are hoping these efforts will improve our number of applicants for the upcoming eligibility list."

Rock Island

Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said the department recently completed an examination process in late April where they added additional candidates to the current eligibility list.

Yerkey said the department is budgeted for 59 sworn members, but has two vacancies.

"We also had another candidate accept an offer of employment and is expected to start later this month, which will bring us up to 58 members," he said. "Assistant Chief Robert Graff is currently contacting the remaining candidates on our list so as to bring us up to our full staff of 59."

Yerkey said the starting salary for a Rock Island firefighter is $55,278 plus an annual stipend of $2,800 for EMT-paramedic or pre-hospital RN (PHRN) pay.

