ILLINOIS RECAP: State begins Phase 4 of recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

Bailey entered the court Thursday afternoon and walked out to applause from a group of supporters who, the representative said, came from across Illinois. Several were wearing grey shirts that said, “My governor is an idiot.”

The ruling in his lawsuit, he told reporters after the hearing, is beneficial for all Americans — governors’ COVID-19 responses should not be unilateral. Instead, he suggested, local departments of health should make determinations “county by county.”

A spokesperson for Attorney General Kwame Raoul said officials are “reviewing” McHaney’s order and “evaluating our options.”

* * *

STATE'S FISCAL HEALTH: The state of Illinois, like most states, began a new fiscal year on July 1 and the person in charge of managing the state’s bank accounts said she fears it could be one of the most difficult years in modern memory.

“This is going to be, I think, by far perhaps the most challenging year that I've had to manage as comptroller,” state Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in an interview Wednesday, July 1. “And that's saying something because, you know, I had to navigate the state through what was, when I took office, the worst fiscal crisis that our state had ever experienced, that two-year budget impasse.”