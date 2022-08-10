Illinois Republican candidates criticize the idea of state taxing retirement income

Illinois Republican candidates for statewide offices are pushing against the idea of the state possibly taxing retirement income.

Standing outside at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island Wednesday, 36th State Senate district candidate Mike Thoms and Rock Island mayor, joined treasurer candidate and State Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon criticizing an idea of taxing retirement income.

Thoms said over the past five years of being mayor, he has worked hard, along with City Council, in attracting businesses to the city and that as of late, it has been challenge. Thoms said that taxing pensions would create a disadvantage.

"We need to work on building economic development, getting people to want to live in Illinois," Thoms said.

Back in 2020 there were rumors Treasurer Michael Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income such as pensions and 401ks if the graduated income tax amendment failed to passed. In the 2020 election, 54% or 2.7 million Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration's "Fair Tax" amendment.

Under current law, the state has flat tax rate of 4.95% in which everyone's income is taxed at the same rate.

Demmer criticized the current treasurer for allegedly stating that graduated income tax rate would allow them to "tax retirement income in the state of Illinois."

The graduated income tax, or "Fair Tax" amendment that was proposed would have allowed the state to enact legislation that would impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it.

"We're standing up strong today (on) behalf of those 54% of Illinois voters," Demmer said.

Demmer has created a petition that is already on his campaign website for voters to tell Illinois leaders they do not support a tax on retirement income.

He also filed a House Resolution during spring session in which it affirms trust in Illinois voters who rejected the path of taxing retirement income. But it only has Republicans as co-sponsors and did not make to to the floor for a vote.