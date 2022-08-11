 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Illinois Republican candidates warn of retirement tax

  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois Republican candidates for statewide offices are criticizing Democrats, who they say are opening a window to tax retirement income. 

Mike Thoms, mayor of Rock Island and the GOP candidate for Illinois' 36th District, joined state treasurer candidate and State Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon in a news conference Wednesday. 

Thoms said over the past five years of being mayor, he has worked hard, along with City Council, to attract businesses to the city, but it's been more difficult lately. Thoms said that taxing pensions would put Illinois at a disadvantage. 

"We need to work on building economic development, getting people to want to live in Illinois," Thoms said. 

The candidates said Treasurer Michael Frerichs suggested the state might tax retirement income, such as pensions and 401ks, when Democrats were rallying support for a graduated income tax. The graduated tax ultimately failed, and as a result, Illinois maintained its flat tax rate of 4.95% in which everyone's income is taxed at the same rate.

People are also reading…

Frerich's campaign on Thursday disputed suggesting a retirement tax was ever on the table, adding that the state treasurer does not have authority to implement a tax on retirement income. 

Fifty-four percent, or 2.7 million voters, rejected the amendment. 

"We're standing up strong today (on) behalf of those 54% of Illinois voters," Demmer said. 

Demmer has created a petition on his campaign website in opposition of a tax on retirement income.

He also filed a House Resolution in the spring to affirm trust in Illinois voters who rejected the path of taxing retirement income. It did not attract bipartisan support or make it to the floor for a vote. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rock Island establishes ordinance to consider Special Service Area for Downtown

Rock Island establishes ordinance to consider Special Service Area for Downtown

Rock Island City Council approved a motion to formally begin the process in which a special service area is being considered to help revive downtown. An SSA is an area within a municipality or county in which special governmental services are provided in addition to services provided generally throughout the municipality or county.

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 in North Korea: Kim Jong-Un claims victory over virus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News