Illinois Speaker Welch releases committee assignments, February session plans

“Now, housing and public health are sort of intimately intertwined,” he said. “I believe that housing should be fundamental human right guaranteed to everybody and that should be part of government's job… I think that we have an opportunity to really take on some ambitious legislation in making sure that people can find homes, stay in their homes and thrive in their homes.”

Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, who competed against Welch for the speakership, will continue to chair the Energy and Environment committee. She said she hopes to advance a comprehensive clean energy package this session.

“It’s clear Speaker Welch understands the importance of this issue and I am excited to work with him, other colleagues, and stakeholders to make it happen,” she said. A full list of committees and chairs can be found here.

In a letter to the caucus, Welch wrote the next step is to solicit feedback from members on which committees they wish to be assigned. Members in their second terms will receive strong consideration on requests to serve as a committee vice-chair, according to the letter.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0