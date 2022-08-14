In Bettendorf, Democrat for Congress Christina Bohannan criticizes Miller-Meeks' vote on Inflation Reduction Act

Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan told a group of Scott County Democrats on Sunday they "have to get the word out" in a midterm election year where the Democratic Party faces headwinds in Iowa.

The Nov. 8 midterm election is drawing closer, and candidates are honing their pitches to voters and donors. Bohannan was among a slew of Democratic candidates on Sunday to make speeches to a group of Scott County Democrats.

Bohannan, a law professor and state representative, is running to challenge first-term U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa. The newly drawn 1st District covers southeast Iowa, including the Quad-Cities. No external polling exists for Iowa's congressional races, but Bohannan pointed to Miller-Meeks' 2020 race, which was decided by six votes, to speak to its competitiveness.

Bohannan said if elected, she'd promote a social safety net — Medicare, social security and reducing the cost of public education — that she said helped give her a leg up from growing up in a trailer to becoming a law professor at the University of Iowa.

"I am now standing before you as a candidate for the United States Congress because I worked hard but because I got help," Bohannan said. "And that's what people around Iowa are asking for. They are not asking for handouts. They are asking to have good jobs so that they can work and to be rewarded for the hard work they do."

Bohannan criticized votes Miller-Meeks has taken — including "no" votes on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a bill that prevented "price gouging" at the pumps, and most recently, the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers prescription drug prices for the elderly, includes climate incentives and modestly reduces the federal deficit.

Republicans have placed the blame on Democrats' federal spending as the cause of inflation, but Bohannan pointed to COVID-19 breaking down supply chains and the war in Ukraine for rising prices.

"Here's the question, what are we doing about it? That's really the issue, right? That's the thing for which we should be held accountable," Bohannan said.

Economic analyses of the Inflation Reduction Act estimate the measure will likely have little impact on rising inflation, at least in the near future. But it is expected reduce prescription drug costs for Americans on Medicare, extend health insurance subsidies and create energy subsidies.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported the act would have a "negligible" impact on inflation in the next two years and a University of Pennsylvania Penn Wharton Budget Model, a reduction in inflation estimated by the model is "not statistically different from zero."

Miller-Meeks joined unanimous Republican opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a provision to allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices under Medicare and cap insulin price covered under Medicare at $35.

Miller-Meeks said as she voted against the bill: “Our country is facing skyrocketing inflation and our economy has been thrown into a recession. Now is not the time to pass a $740 billion spending bill, let alone one filled with partisan priorities."

Bohannan criticized Miller-Meeks for her vote and statement, in which Miller-Meeks said the bill's drug pricing provisions would "limit competition and innovation within the pharmaceutical industry."

"I'm more worried about people like my dad, who literally couldn't breathe and needed that medication to get by. I am more worried about people throughout southeast Iowa who are struggling that same way," Bohannan said. "This legislation will make a huge difference in their day to day lives, and our Representatives voted against it."

Kollin Crompton, communications director for the Iowa Republican Party, said in an emailed statement: "Joe Biden and the Democrats have spent trillions of dollars without thinking about the consequences — inflation and higher prices. Iowans are tired of the Democrats' excuses for their economic mismanagement."