In Bettendorf, home visit groups urge Grassley to support funding bump in Congress

Families and home visit advocates urged U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley to support new funding for a federal program that pairs professionals, most often nurses, with young families to provide in-house support and educate on best parenting practices.

The program, called the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program, is set to expire by Sept. 30 of this year.

Advocates at a round table in Bettendorf on Tuesday told Grassley this ticking clock and absence of a finalized bill in Congress has left uncertainty in planning for future years.

Grassley said he supported reauthorizing the program and boosting its funding, calling the program "pro-family, very pro-child, and very pro-mother." But Grassley was coy on a dollar amount.

Authorized by Congress in 2010 at $400 million, the bipartisan-supported nationwide program hasn't received any funding increases since, and can accommodate less than 5% of eligible families, according to the Home Visiting Coalition.

In Iowa, the state department of public health reported last month the program has capacity to serve 649 families in 15 counties. However, some models operate in other counties with different funding sources. Jenny Harper, federal government affairs director for the Nurse Family Partnership, said with more funding, programs could reach more eligible families.

This go around, the Home Visiting Coalition is asking Congress for a $200 million annual increase for five years, for an end total of $1.4 billion.

"I don't know whether I agree with the total amount but there ought to be some funding increase after being flat for years," Grassley said. "Particularly with the 9% inflation that we have because of the Biden administration not fighting inflation.

Grassley said he and Sen. Bob Menendez, Democrat of New York, were still working out the details of a potential bill.

"The issue of how much funding is in it isn't as serious as how we pay for it," Grassley said. "Sen. Menendez and I have not found a way to pay for it yet. And that's the main obstacle."

Grassley emphasized, though, that lawmakers would push for a year-to-year authorization if they couldn't come to an agreement on full funding.

"This program is too valuable," Grassley said. "It's not going to run out."

Iowa families told Grassley the help they received from their home nurses was essential.

Breanna Bradbury, from Ottumwa, told attendants on Tuesday she'd had a baby as a teen, and was shunned from a religious household, leaving her with little help. The baby died at 39 days old, she said.

"Five years later and having children again...I was very scared of postpartum depression, and not bonding with her very well," Bradbury said. "And I expressed all of those concerns during my pregnancy, with my worker, and we made sure that we checked in along the way with the anxiety and the fears, and we made sure after she was born I had referrals in place, steps that could be taken just in case those things happen."

Now, with two young daughters, she said her home visit nurse has taught her how to play with and connect with her kids, coping with bipoloar disorder, and evidenced-based ways to parent for her child's development. She's been with the program for five years, and credits it with her family's stability.

"I'm not turning to Google, I'm not turning to Tik Tok, I'm not turning to these people who have what looks like, the perfect lives, the perfect children," Bradbury said. "I'm turning to the people who have spent decades learning about children and how they learn, how they grow, how they make their way in the world."

Kamari Sorensen, of Cedar Falls, said the program inspired her to pursue a degree in social work to help other families.

In Iowa, three different models are funded through the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program. Workers can stay with a family for anywhere between 2 and 5 years, depending on the model. In Scott County, Genesis Health Services operates the program.

Harper said that's the reason stable funding is so crucial -- providers build relationships with families over years to guide them on the right path.

The Coalition is also asking Congress to double a Tribal set-aside from 3% to 6% to reach more families in Tribal communities as well as continue to allow a virtual option for home visits.