In conference call, Pritzker tells Trump his rhetoric is ‘making it worse’ as protests rage on

“They’re anarchists, whether you like it or not,” Trump said in the call, according to the Times audio. “I know some of you guys have a different persuasion and that’s OK, I totally understand. I understand. I’m for everybody. I’m representing everybody. I’m not representing radical right, radical left. I’m representing everybody. But you have to know what you’re dealing with, and it’s happened before. It’s happened numerous times. And the only time it’s successful is when you’re weak.”

“I wanted to take this moment — and I can't let it pass — to speak up and say that I've been extraordinarily concerned about the rhetoric that's been used by you,” Pritzker said, according to a transcript. “It's been inflammatory, and it’s not okay for that officer to choke George Floyd to death. But we have to call for calm. We have to have police reform called for. We've called out our national guard and our state police, but the rhetoric that's coming out of the White House is making it worse. And I need to say that people are feeling real pain out there and we've got to have national leadership in calling for calm and making sure that we're addressing the concerns of the legitimate peaceful protestors. That will help us to bring order.”