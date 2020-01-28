In Davenport, Biden says Ernst is scared he might be Democratic nominee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I want to thank Jeno for his service in Iraq and for his friendship with my son Beau," Biden said. "Beau and Jeno spent time together."

Biden then bent down and spoke directly to a young girl on her mother's lap in the front row. "This is where it gets really, really boring for you. I don't blame you if you sleep," he said, prompting laughter.

Biden said the working class can "take back the country" if there are more production workers, stronger labor unions and more opportunities for students to go into trade occupations through apprenticeships.

He said college students should be able to work off higher education debt through public service programs, allowing credits of $5,000 to $10,000 per year.

Biden promised to expand health care by adding a public option to Obamacare, and criticized other candidates' proposals of Medicare for All, saying, "a public option will cost a fair amount of money, but it won't cost $35 trillion."

To combat climate change, Biden said he would enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement on "day one."

"The greatest threat this generation faces is global warming," he said. "It's not enough to solve it for ourselves; we're only 15% of the problem.