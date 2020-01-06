In Davenport, Biden says his foreign policy and political experience makes him the best candidate

When asked if his foreign policy positions are as clear as those of Bernie Sanders', Biden pushed back.

"Bernie Sanders and foreign policy: Those are two phrases that don't usually go together," Biden said. "I've gone out of my way not to criticize my opponents. I will stack my record on foreign policy against anybody you know. Anybody at all.

"Take a look at what I've done and take a look at where Bernie is on foreign policy, or any of the other candidates. This is what I've spent the bulk of my career on. I'm delighted to have a debate with Bernie on foreign policy."

If elected president, Biden said he would work hard to get a public option included in the Affordable Care Act. He said getting the ACA passed was a major success, and it paved the way for more expanded health care legislation.

"I worked my tail off to get to get every Democrat to vote for it," he said. "There was no consensus about it being a right and not an option. Once it got passed, I would meet with the president every morning at 9 a.m. We spent literally thousands of hours in over eight years in the situation room, and I would have lunch with him once a week."

Biden said he asked Obama why he wanted him to be his vice president.