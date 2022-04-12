In Davenport, Grassley defends infrastructure bill vote on heels of Biden trip to Iowa

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told a Quad Cities business audience he's been getting flack from Iowa Republicans for his vote on the White House-backed infrastructure bill.

Grassley was the only Republican in Iowa's congressional delegation to vote to approve the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill, which the White House expects will send $5 billion to Iowa for roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.

Nationally, the infrastructure bill earmarked $823 million for updating lock and dam systems, including along the Mississippi River near the Quad-Cities.

Grassley said he’s faced criticism in some of his town halls for his vote on the bill, which Biden signed into law in November.

"I had been telling people for four years I would support doing something on infrastructure, and then it didn't get done under Trump," Grassley said Tuesday at an event hosted by the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. "Had a chance to do it now. I ought to deliver on it."

Grassley said several organizations, including chambers of commerce and trucking associations, pushed lawmakers to address infrastructure funding. For Iowa, it includes $3.4 billion for highways in poor condition, $432 million for bridge repairs, and $638 million for water infrastructure, among others.

"So now why would it become very controversial, particularly for some Republicans in Iowa, that I would vote for that when they never complained about it when Trump was pushing it? I didn't quite understand that," Grassley said.

Nationally, staunch Trump supporters criticized party members' votes for the bill. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted House colleagues' phone numbers and Steve Bannon posted the office phone numbers of 19 Republican senators who voted for the bill.

Lawmakers separated the $1 trillion infrastructure bill from a larger $2 trillion infrastructure proposal called the Build Back Better Act that would've invested more into "human infrastructure," such as child care and wages.

"It just boggled my mind that for the first five months after we passed that last August, I was just being hammered on it," Grassley said. "And then I kind of figured out why. Because they thought this, this Build Back Better bill was still attached to it."

Grassley fielded questions Tuesday across a spectrum of topics ranging from workforce challenges to affordable housing to increasing partisanship and the federal reserve’s actions to tackle inflation.

Iowa's senior senator also fielded questions about President Joe Biden's visit that same day to a biofuels processing plant in Guthrie County west of Des Moines to announce an emergency action to lift sale restrictions on the higher E15 blend of ethanol for the summer.

Grassley complimented Biden for allowing the sale of E15 this summer, but urged the president to make the measure permanent.

Immigration and the workforce

Asked about challenges for Quad Cities businesses finding workers, Grassley pointed to making pell grants available to people going through non-degree-earning programs, and immigration.

Grassley blamed the Biden administration for having "poisoned the well" with headlines of record migrant encounters at the U.S. border with Mexico, what Republicans cast as a result of Biden's policies, for addressing less controversial parts of the U.S. immigration system.

He said he'd support making available more H1B visas, which are for specialty positions, and a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, people who came to the U.S. as children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.