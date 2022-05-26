In Davenport, Miller-Meeks says she would not support current proposals to toughen gun laws

The killing of 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas has not swayed U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, to support actions in Congress to toughen gun laws.

Visiting Davenport on Thursday for an economic roundtable event with city and chamber leaders, Miller-Meeks answered questions from reporters afterward on what she thinks Congress should do to address and prevent mass shootings like the one in Texas this week where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults.

Miller-Meeks said Congress needed to "continue to work to have mental health services, to have the ability for people to notify law enforcement, or notify mental health counselors, if they see a troubled youth."

She added that schools should also station resource officers on campuses.

But, she avoided addressing legislation that could strengthen background checks as Republican lawmakers have hardened stances in recent years against any infringement on gun laws. Miller-Meeks voted against 2021 legislation that would have strengthened background checks, including lengthening the 3-day window that the F.B.I. has to conduct a background check, allowing some buyers to evade them.

Authorities say, however, that the gunman in Texas this week bought two AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles legally soon after he turned 18.

"What's being talked about right now, would have no effect on this individual having gotten a weapon," Miller-Meeks said.

"Most of these crimes are not committed by legal gun owning citizens," Miller-Meeks said. "So, you want to protect people's Second Amendment rights. But you also want to be able to protect these children, and what policies that we can put in place that actually will have any effect."

According to a 12-year analysis from Every Town for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for stricter gun laws, a majority of shootings where four or more people are killed happen in the home and a handgun was used.

Assault weapons accounted for a quarter of mass shooting deaths during the time period and 76% of injuries, according to Every Town. Mass shootings with assault weapons left six times as many people shot per incident than when there was no assault weapon.

Miller-Meeks, a Republican running for her second term in Congress this fall, faces a challenge from Democrat Christina Bohannan.

“Nineteen kids were murdered in Texas, and Rep. Miller-Meeks can’t even give Iowans a straight answer on what she would or wouldn’t do to protect Iowa children from these devastating tragedies," Bohannan's campaign emailed in a statement. "It doesn’t get more cowardly than that. Saving the lives of our kids should always come before protecting your own political career. So let me be clear — since Congresswoman Miller-Meeks refuses to be: we must pass criminal background checks. The overwhelming majority of Iowans -- including most responsible gun owners -- support these background checks to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the dangerously mentally ill. I am a gun owner myself, and I grew up in a hunting family, so I know what it means to protect our Second Amendment Rights. But I also know what it means to protect our kids.”

On the economy

Miller-Meeks visited to talk with chamber and city leaders about the regional economic recovery, and legislative priorities concerning especially workforce development.

The meeting wasn't open to the public, but Miller-Meeks said afterward they discussed legislation she helped introduce that would open a path to keep in the U.S. more than 200,000 documented Dreamers — children brought to the United States as children. Their parents legally entered the country on nonimmigrant visas such as H-1B, but their children have been excluded from proposed solutions for other Dreamers since 2017.

As Iowa faces more job openings than unemployed people and a bulk of Iowa's population growth has stemmed from immigration, business leaders are encouraging lawmakers to look at ways to attract and welcome immigrants into the community.

Miller-Meeks said they also discussed the possibility of loan forgiveness for certain industries like law enforcement: "maybe credits for businesses that will help forgive loans of individuals in order to come and work in their industry."

