In Davenport's Ward 2, the incumbent focuses on investment, while the challenger focuses on public safety

Incumbent Maria Dickmann hopes to usher in and guide long-term investments sparked by an influx of federal dollars to help curb youth crime, reinvest in blighted neighborhoods, support small business development and create a sense of place.
First-time candidate and challenger Ron Schwener argues that Davenport's budget priorities are misaligned, arguing for a greater focus on public safety.
Dickmann is running for a fourth term against Schwener in the Nov. 2 city election.
Schwener, a building superintendent for commercial properties in Davenport.
Dickmann was first elected to the Davenport City Council in November 2015, after serving two years on the Davenport Community School Board. She won a second term by defeating Mike Prunchak in November 2017. She did not face a challenger in the 2019 city election for a third term.
The ward covers the northwest corner of Davenport.
"There’s a lot of things that are finally able to start taking place, especially with the investment of (nearly $41 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act) money and the opportunity for council to lay groundwork" for Davenport's growth and prosperity "for the next 20 years," Dichmann said. "And I'm excited and honored to be part of that and bring a lot of experience to helping shape that process."
Alderman this summer voted to fund a range of initiatives, from violence prevention to flood mitigation, riverfront development, neighborhood stabilization efforts, early childhood literacy programs and more, using roughly $41 million in federal COVID relief dollars.
If reelected, Dickmann said her focus would be on furthering community investment programs, such as the city's DREAM Project and strategies and incentives to acquire and redevelop vacant lots and abandoned house to encourage home ownership and entice investment in Davenport's older neighborhoods.
Dickmann, too, said she stands by alderman's decision to set aside $6 million in federal relief funds to design and build an outdoor "Adventure Play & Event Lawn" included in city plans for the Main Street Landing project. She, along with other alderman, argue the project will create a showpiece that would aid workforce attraction and retention, bringing more visitors, business, investment and jobs to the city.
Schwener argues that investment in downtown amenities are meaningless if people don't feel safe and that grant money would be better spent providing assistance "to the citizens truly in need."
He said he was motivated run out of a concern for public safety, feeling alderman have failed to provide the Davenport Police Department adequate tools and resources to address rising gun violence and juvenile crime.
Schwener claims the city is "burning our officers out right now with overtime," and that the city needs an additional 10 to 20 officers — a figure he said he derived on his own from conversations with police officials.
The city last month swore in three new Davenport police officers, who join seven new officers sworn in late April and four new hires who recently started their 16 weeks of training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy to become Davenport police officers.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the department had another five or six vacant positions it hoped to fill from retirements and resignations, and continue to actively recruit, offering sign-on bonuses, relocation assistance and incentives for military veterans.
Law enforcement agencies across the country have experienced a wave of retirements and departures and are struggling to recruit new officers following civil unrest and protest across the country over the killing and deaths of Black and brown people at the hands of law enforcement that has sparked calls for reforming or defunding the police, which have taken their toll on officer morale, Sikorski has said.
While noting recruiting struggles, Dickmann said she does not believe hiring more officers will help reduce crime on a large scale. Rather, she said she supports hiring more civilian staff in support roles to free sworn officers from clerical duties, as well as efforts like the Good Neighbor Project, city code enforcement and Youth Assessment Program. The latter, run by Family Resources, is aimed at connecting youth and families to preventative behavioral and mental health services to lower juvenile crime.