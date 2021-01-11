In state of city address, Thoms says Rock Island persevered despite pandemic

In his annual state of the city address, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the city persevered in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In a departure from the traditional plated luncheon at the Quad City Botanical Center, COVID-19 changed this year's address to a virtual Zoom meeting, attended by more than 70 participants.

Thoms immediately acknowledged the economic impact of COVID-19 on the city.

"Some have lost their income and some have lost their dreams," he said. "Building owners have lost rent. Many Rock Islanders have (been) remote working from their homes. Our children added remote learning to their vocabulary. And the city lost a lot of revenue. We were looking at a 6-plus-percent property tax rate increase, but we heard you. We cut our expenses even further to get to no property tax rate increase for 2021.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone, in many different ways."

Despite operating with fewer employees, Thoms said the city maintained services to residents. Finance staff were able to balance the 2020 and 2021 budgets, even with a drop in tax revenues.