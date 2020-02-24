In the Iowa Capitol, Reynolds’ tax plan lacks excitement, momentum

Rep. Lee Hein, a Monticello Republican who chairs the House Ways & Means Committee, said even though the 2020 session just cleared the first “funnel” deadline that pares down legislators’ workload, the clock is ticking on a major legislative initiative with many unanswered questions.

“It’s just a matter of are we going to move the whole package, are we going to move part of the package or are we going to sit back and go out and talk about it on the campaign trail and then come back after giving it a good, thorough vetting with the public? I mean there’s lot of options,” he said.

“We are fast approaching the point where we need to decide are we going to do it all, are we going to do parts of it or are we going to sit back — what’s the best option for the people of Iowa?” he added. “That’s a decision that each one of us has to make.”

Across the Capitol rotunda, Hein’s counterpart, Sen. Jake Chapman, chairman of the Senate Ways & Means Committee, said the focus of Senate Republicans is making significant tax cuts. He said the governor has spelled out some bold, ambitious goals but there is concern whether those cuts should be coupled with a sales tax increase and how that would play in border communities competing with other states.