In Davenport’s 3rd Ward, voters will choose in two weeks whether to give Alderwoman Marion Meginnis another term or put first-time office-seeker Phil Armer in charge of representing their interests.
Fewer than 600 of the ward’s registered voters participated in the primary election earlier this month where the citywide turnout was only about 9%. Meginnis was the top performer by far, receiving 65% of the vote to Armer’s 18%. Third-place finisher Paul Vasquez got 91 votes, ending his second bid for the office.
As the candidate field has narrowed to two, Meginnis and Armer present different priorities for how the 3rd Ward — and Davenport — should move forward. Meginnis is campaigning for reelection as someone who wants to build on work she has done revitalizing the city’s historic and distressed areas, while Armer is running as a change agent who wants to bring a new perspective to City Hall.
Meginnis joined the City Council in 2017, her first experience holding elected office. She was chosen as the ward’s representative following a special election to replace ex-Alderman Bill Boom, who resigned after pleading guilty to felony perjury for lying to a grand jury.
Meginnis, 69, describes her position with the City Council as part of the third reinvention of herself. She previously worked in local television and later started a non-profit organization with her husband focused on historic preservation and rehabilitation of properties around the center city, including the Gold Coast.
On the council, Meginnis views her top role as helping the people in her ward. She says she is no stranger to the work, having been involved with neighbor-led initiatives ranging from zoning changes to nuisance abatement before ever taking a seat in City Hall. Along the campaign trail, Meginnis said she has heard a few “snarky” comments about her age but will “put my energy up against anybody” and sees her age as an asset.
“I don’t suffer fools, and when you get older, you don’t really have time to go, ‘Oh well, this will get fixed,’” Meginnis said during a recent interview with the Quad-City Times, adding: “I just expect results.”
The 3rd Ward is home to the booming downtown as well as some of the oldest and most economically challenged neighborhoods in the city. It is one of six contested aldermanic seats up this year in Davenport, where every city office comes with a two-year term and every term expires at once in odd-numbered years.
Another major campaign focus this year is the Flood of 2019. Lower downtown was ground-zero for the disastrous breach of the city’s flood wall following a record-setting Mississippi River flood that shut down the area for weeks, has cost millions of dollars and prompted a few businesses to shutter for good.
Flooding is one issue that inspired Armer to run. He questions whether the city council is holding top city staff, including City Administrator Corri Spiegel, accountable for a flood barrier breach this spring that caused severe physical damage to an area where local leaders have invested significant time and resources.
Armer, 40, has never sought public office before. He is a construction project manager, teaches fitness with a local kickboxing gym, and he is also pursuing part-time work as a coach with Davenport Public Schools.
Other big issues for Armer include offering more solutions to homelessness and working on a restorative criminal justice model that involves a heightened number of activities for younger Davenporters. He is also a proponent of decriminalizing marijuana, citing racial disparities with the enforcement of existing laws and the additional challenges that could sprout once the drug is legalized on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
Of the primary election results, Armer said they show he has more work to do if he is to be elected. And if this isn’t his year, he says he’ll be back to try again in 2021.
“I’m a leader,” he said, “I’m here to lead the people and help everybody try to live their American Dream within Davenport.”