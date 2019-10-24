With the general municipal election less than two weeks away, longtime Davenport Alderman Ray Ambrose seeks to retain his 4th Ward seat against challenger Jeff Bass, a political newcomer who wants to bring a “new perspective” to City Hall.
The 4th Ward is home to some of the oldest parts of Davenport and includes landmarks such as the Putnam Museum, Five Points neighborhood and St. Ambrose University. It is composed mainly of working-class families and contains some of the city’s more economically challenged areas.
Ambrose is the City Council’s longest-serving member with nearly 22 years in office. He would begin his 12th consecutive term in January if reelected on Nov. 5.
A self-described hardliner, Ambrose says he wants another term to address crime in his neighborhood that he says is a result of a lax criminal justice system for habitual offenders. He hears that as a top concern from residents and business owners, he said, and wants to use his position on the City Council to influence larger changes to that system.
“I continue to try and keep it front and center whenever I have the opportunity,” Ambrose said of how he intends to make progress in that area. “The courts and the judges, they’re fairly untouchable and that’s just the way they like it. We have our own swamp, and it’s called the judges and the court system.”
Other top issues include the city’s aging infrastructure, particularly the condition of city streets. Overall, Ambrose is “incredibly proud” of his time on the City Council, pointing to economic growth across Davenport and national recognition for the city’s riverfront as examples.
“When people work hard, pay their taxes they deserve to have the best alderman possible,” Ambrose said. “My first priority is to take care of the good people of Davenport.”
Bass is the general manager for a construction supply business called EPIC Stone. He is seeking elected office for the first time in part because he thinks the 4th Ward has gained too little traction under Ambrose’s leadership.
“Twenty-two years is a long time. You’ve got to have some new ideas, you’ve got to have some new voices, you’ve got to have some new perspectives,” Bass said. "I think that’s one of the things that people are clamoring for, is a new approach.”
"The government can’t do everything,” Bass added. “And we can walk around and tell everybody how great Davenport is, but if we don’t have the evidence to support that then we really need to start thinking about … some things that we can do differently.”
Ideas key to Bass' campaign include boosting investment along the West Locust Street commercial corridor as part of a larger goal aimed at growing the city’s tax base. He also thinks the city can do better working with other local organizations to “help bring in new business and help people want to stay in Davenport.”
On crime, Bass agrees the topic is a concern but wants to see a “multi-pronged” approach promoting a restorative justice model that addresses more of the underlying issues that contribute to crime, such as poverty.
“I always tell my kids that blaming somebody else for your problem doesn’t fix the problem," he said.
Early signs from voters have put Ambrose well ahead of Bass. On primary election night earlier this month, Ambrose won 59% of the 709 participating voters against three candidates including Bass. Bass took 21% of the vote. Citywide voter turnout was about 9%.
Still, Ambrose says he is hitting the campaign trail as he looks to keep his place on the City Council.
“If I was confident I wouldn’t be working as hard as I do every day,” Ambrose said when asked how confident he is about his reelection prospects.
Meanwhile, Bass thinks the results show many in the 4th Ward are hungry for change. But with low voter turnout, a persistent issue in city elections, he says the only way that will happen is if more people show up at the polls on Election Day.
“If you want a say in how things are done, you have to speak up. You have to make your voice heard,” Bass said.